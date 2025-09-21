David Lammy says Palestinian state won’t happen overnight

Deputy prime minister David Lammy has said that a Palestinian state won’t happen over night in a debate with Trevor Phillips on Sky News.

When Phillips asked Lammy to clarify the process after he’d repeatedly said their weren’t two states, he said, “So that is the decision. It’s not to say as night follows day, you recognise one day and a Palestinian state appears the next.”

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce the Uk’s recognition of Palestine as a state today (21 September).