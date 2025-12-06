George Clarke admits Strictly is perfect excuse to ditch social plans with friends

George Clarke has admitted Strictly Come Dancing gives him an easy excuse to cancel plans with his friends.

The YouTube star, who is partnered with professional dancer Alexis Warr, spoke exclusively to The Independent about taking part in this year’s competition.

He explained: “It’s really my whole life right now. In the last month at least I think I have been operating on 50 per cent sleep, just been thinking about dance.

“I am thinking about dance all the time.”