Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones praised her partner Lewis Cope as the “best male celebrity dancer show has ever had” following his shock exit from the competition.

The former Emmerdale star, 30, found himself in the bottom two during Sunday night’s results show, facing off against reality television personality Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzminfollowing the public vote.

After a tense dance-off, the judging panel opted to save Davies, 29, and Kuzmin.

Fighting back tears, Jones said: “You are the best male celebrity we have ever had on the show.”

She added: “I want people to remember you for the incredible person you are.”