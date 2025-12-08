Amanda Redman supports The Independent's SafeCall campaign

Amanda Redman has backed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing every year in the UK.

The New Tricks star said “This isn't just about responding to a crisis, it's about preventing one... Together we can make sure no child feels they have to face danger alone.”

The Independent, in partnership with the charity Missing People, is helping to raise funds that will launch a new service designed to be a lifeline to young people in crisis.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Text costs £10 plus your network charge. Missing People (Charity No. 1020419, SC047419) receives 100% of your donation. Bill payer’s permission is required. We’ll ask for your consent preferences via text. CS: 02034047251