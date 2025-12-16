Dan Barr, a former soldier who brought Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle's rampage to an end by climbing into the back seat of his car and moving the gear stick to park, has spoken out for the first time.

The former soldier, 41, from Birkenhead, Wirral, said he doesn't think his actions were "anything special" and would "do it again."

Mr Barr has been described as a “hero" for his intervention.

Doyle, 54, formerly of Burghill Road, West Derby, has been jailed for 21 years and six months, after ploughing his car into 134 football fans during a two-minute anger-fuelled rampage.