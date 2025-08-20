Competitors walk slackline 400m above Chinese gorge in bid for championship glory

Heart-stopping footage shows competitors walking across a two-centimetre-wide slackline hundreds of metres above the ground as they vied for the championship title.

The thrilling high-altitude contest kicked off Monday, 18 August, in central China's Zhangjiajie City, Hunan Province.

It is the eighth edition of the contest. More than 20 elite slackliners from 10 countries, including China, France, Germany, and the United States, took part.

The thin slackline was suspended between two peaks, 1,450 metres apart and 400 metres above the ground.

The event continued until Wednesday, 20 August.