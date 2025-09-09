This is the moment that 15 robbers ambushed a jewelry store in California after they smashed a car through the front window.

CCTV footage from Friday (5 September) shows the group of masked individuals flooding into Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose and pushing the 88-year-old owner to the floor.

The suspects - armed with at least one gun - then began ransacking the shop, smashing display cases and grabbing jewelry before they fled the scene.

Family of the store owner confirmed he suffered a stroke and injuries from broken glass.

San Jose Police Department are asking anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have currently been made.