Tractors descend on London for farmers’ Budget day protest despite police ban

Police have intercepted around 20 tractors that have been driven to Westminster in protest ahead of the Budget.

On Tuesday (25 November) night, the Met Police banned farmers from bringing their tractors to a protest against proposed inheritance tax changes, due to concerns about the “serious disruption” they may cause.

The force said people will still be able to demonstrate though they must remain in a specified area as to not interfere with “businesses, emergency services and Londoners going about their day”.

By the time the restriction was announced, farmers from across the UK had already begun the drive to Whitehall.