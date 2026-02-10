Piers Morgan fired back at Megyn Kelly after she criticised Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday (8 February), the Puerto Rican singer made history by becoming the first artist to perform at the coveted show entirely in Spanish.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday (9 February), Kelly claimed that the choice to sing in Spanish was a “middle finger to the rest of America.” Morgan said that English is not the country’s official language.

In March 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order designating English the U.S.’s official language. An executive order directs the federal agencies the president oversees how to direct their resources. It is not allowed to be used to create a new law or to appropriate funds from the US Treasury.

As the pair bickered, Kelly claimed that Morgan's “attitude is why you, in Great Britain, have lost your culture”.