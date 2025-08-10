Huge fire sweeps across landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Watch as a huge blaze broke out on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland, on 10 August, sending smoke billowing across the city skyline.

Emergency services were called just after 4pm on Sunday, with dramatic videos showing flames spreading across the hillside.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: ““Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.”

No casualties have been reported so far.