Darragh Ennis has shared a "surprising" behind the scenes fact about The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

Speaking to The Independent on Wednesday (11 September) at the National Television Awards, for which the ITV show was nominated in the Quiz Show category, the professional quizzer said that Walsh is a “lot better than people think”.

Describing the 65-year-old as the “ultimate pro”, Ennis said he often “comes up with stuff on the cusp”. He added: “A lot of people think that he's just a clown and he's like, he likes to clown around, but he's a very professional clown.”

He said Walsh makes reading questions at speed look “very, very easy”, admitting it is not a role Ennis would like to do himself.