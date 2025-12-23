Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted public sector workers at 10 Downing Street for an early Christmas dinner, honouring those who will spend the festive period working to keep the country safe.

In a video shared on social media, he told the guests: “We wanted to invite you to Downing Street to say a big thank you. We have many people here who are working on Christmas Day, helping to keep us safe and sound.”

The event saw Starmer pay tribute to the dedication of the emergency services, NHS staff and other frontline workers.

‘“So, enjoy it and have a really good afternoon. And you're very welcome to our house. Thank you very much indeed,” he added.