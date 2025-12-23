Donald Trump has revealed he will co-lead the design of new US Navy ships.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday (22 December), the US president unveiled plans for a new class of Navy ship - named after himself.

He said that the “Trump-class" Navy vessels, which are expected to be ready in the early 2030s, will also see the involvement of secretary of war Pete Hegseth and secretary of state Marco Rubio “along with me, because I’m a very aesthetic person”.

The first of the ships, named the USS Defiant, will be “the largest, deadliest and most versatile and best-looking warship anywhere on the world’s oceans”, Trump said.