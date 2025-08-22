Queen Camilla opens up about surprise hobby to guests at York Races

Queen Camilla has opened up about her surprise hobby to guests at York Races.

Camilla attended the Ladies Day at the North Yorkshire venue on Thursday (21 August, where she watched as three of her horses were beaten.

While at the event, Camilla was presented with a jar of honey by Selina and Harry Silk of Knavesmir Nectar, whose bees are based at the racecourse.

The Queen revealed she has a set of her own hives and spoke about the “troubles of beekeeping”, including a high number of wasps this year.

Mr Silk said: “We talked about the troubles she’d had this year with swarming and wasps. I think everyone’s had the same problems this year.”