Rare family footage of Queen Elizabeth II has been released to mark Princess Anne’s 75th birthday on Friday, 15 August.

Video shows the Princess Royal, who is the younger sister of King Charles III, being held by her mother as a baby.

A new portrait has also been released to mark the occasion, with Anne pictured with a smile outside her Gatcombe Park home in the photograph taken by John Swannell.

The princess has eschewed any major public commemorations for her big day, preferring to host a special forum for her charities in June instead.