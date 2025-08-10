Prince Andrew ‘misses doing royal events and being able to dress up’, says biographer

Prince Andrew misses “no longer doing royal events and being able to dress up,” according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Mr Lownie, author of a new biography on the Duke and Duchess of York, told Times Radio that a member of the Duke’s staff claimed Andrew “doesn’t mind” being “disgraced”.

“He said he doesn't mind about all that. The thing he really cares about is he's no longer, you know, doing royal events and being able to dress up,” Lownie said.

His book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, includes claims about the Duke’s private life, including alleged affairs and clashes with Prince Harry.

Lownie recently clashed with Jacob Rees-Mogg, who dismissed the book on GB News as “salacious gossip”.