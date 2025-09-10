Royal butler reveals ‘chilling warning’ late Queen Elizabeth II gave him

Paul Burrell, a former royal butler, has revealed the “chilling warning” that Queen Elizabeth II issued to him.

Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday (10 September), the 67-year-old shed light on his relationship with the late monarch, for whom he served as a footman before joining the household of Princess Diana in 1987.

Following Diana’s death, Mr Burrell kept some of the princess’s possessions. He was charged with theft in 2002, but the case fell apart after it emerged that he had told the Queen he was keeping some of the late Princess of Wales’s possessions.

Mr Burrell said that in a meeting between the two, a “very candid” Elizabeth later told him to “be careful” in a “chilling warning”.