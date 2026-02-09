Meghan gifts Harry product from her own brand ahead of Valentine’s Day

The Duchess of Sussex surprised Duke of Sussex with a gift from her own company before Valentine’s Day.

In a rare home video shared on her Instagram account on Thursday (5 February), Meghan presents her husband with some chocolate from her As Ever range while he works in his office.

“Oh yes, please,” says an enthusiastic Harry as he picks up a white chocolate bar. The present comes from Meghan’s own brand, which recently launched an expanded collaboration with Compartés chocolates featuring four flavours.