Watch as the Duchess of Sussex whips up a simple pasta dish as she hints to her followers that more “goodness is coming soon”.

Posting on her Instagram account on Tuesday (19 August), Meghan, 44, can be seen cooking a spaghetti dish, which included homemade preserved lemons.

The clip, which has Annette Funicello's “Mia Cara, Mia Amore” playing in the background, shows the former Suits star removing homemade lemons from a jar to use in the recipe. After she has finished cooking, she serves up the meal and pours herself a glass of rosé.

In the post’s captions, she wrote: “Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon.”