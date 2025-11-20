Meghan and Harry share kiss during Netflix Christmas special trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a kiss in their kitchen in a new trailer for a festive-themed episode of her Netflix show.

The special titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, will see the Royal giving fans a glimpse inside her Montecito home as the family ramps up preparations for the Christmas season.

“I love the holiday season. It’s about finding time to connect with the people you love. Embracing traditions and making new ones,” she said.

As well as the sweet moment between the couple, Meghan can be seen cooking with her celebrity guests, making arts and crafts and picking out a Christmas tree.