Love Island’s Jamie reveals how partner Yasmin coped with losing beloved cat

Love Island’s Jamie Rhodes has revealed how Yasmin Pettet coped with losing her beloved pet cat.

Speaking to The Independent at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (10 September), Rhodes, who came in third place with Pettet on the twelfth season of the ITV2 dating show, discussed the death of Miaow Miaow.

The 11-year-old cat, who Yasmin regularly talked about during the show, died while Pettet was in the villa. After she returned to the UK and learnt of Miaow Miaow’s death, Pettet shared the news online to her fans.

A month on, Rhodes said Pettet is “doing better” after the “tough situation”. He added: “She’s got a really strong mindset and day by day is coming around and enjoying the new normal.”