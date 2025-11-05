John Lewis singer shares how she kept her Christmas advert role secret

Alison Limerick, the singer who features in the John Lewis 2025 Christmas advert, has revealed that she didn’t tell her family about her role in the iconic festive staple.

The musician’s 1990 song “Where Love Lives” plays throughout the advert, which sees a teenage son gift his father a vinyl record of the club hit as a way to reconnect through music.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (5 November), the singer revealed that she “squealed” when she found out the track had been chosen, though she was “sworn to secrecy” and could not tell her relatives.

“My family found out this morning. I had people texting me and WhatsApping me ‘Oi’. Four months of biting my tongue, and it’s been really hard, but it’s made the launch all the more perfect as everyone is surprised.”