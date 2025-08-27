Helen Flanagan cries as she opens up on struggles of co-parenting

Helen Flanagan has broken down in tears as she admits that he “hates co-parenting” her three children with her ex fiance Scott Sinclair.

In an emotional clip shared to her Instagram on Monday (25 August), the former Coronation Street star said she finds it “really hard” when children Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three, go and stay with their father.

She sobbed: “I really, really struggle. I really struggle when they go away and I only like them going away if I'm doing something.”

Last week, the 35-year-old opened up about the difficulties of parenthood, as she struggled to calm down her four-year-old son before bed.