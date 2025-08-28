Brooklyn Beckham takes leaf out of Meghan’s book with latest cooking video

Brooklyn Beckham has taken a leaf out of the Duchess of Sussex’s book in his latest cooking video, showing a recipe for jam.

The 26-year-old son of David and Victoria shared footage on Instagram showing how he made the strawberry preserve.

Meghan has launched jam as part of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, including a raspberry preserve that was listed as of August 28 as "coming soon," priced at $9 (£6.66).

Brooklyn showed his followers how to recreate his recipe, following similar videos he posted showing his takes on beef wellington and a simple tomato pasta.