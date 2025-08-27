The Chase's Anne Hegerty reveals truth about 'secret husband'

The Chase's Anne Hegerty has addressed online claims that she has a “secret husband”.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday (26 August), host Christine Lampard pressed the quizzing expert on a Wikipedia page entry that said she was “married to an unknown man”.

Rolling her eyes, the 67-year-old dispelled the rumours and said she has “no idea” who this man is, saying some “vandalised” her page.

“I have no idea if he even exists, I've certainly never met him. My brother didn't help when he messaged me and said, ‘I've got to meet this guy!’”

Asked if she would follow in the footsteps of her The Chase’s co-star Mark Labbett and go on Celebs Go Dating, she said she was too introverted.