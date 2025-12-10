Victoria Beckham makes hilarious cameo in Lily Collins’ Spice Girls TikTok

Victoria Beckham made a surprise cameo in Lily Collins’ TikTok, in which the Emily in Paris actor lip-synced to an iconic Spice Girls hit.

On Tuesday (9 December), the 36-year-old made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she was left speechless when her “idol” Posh Spice walked out on stage.

Backstage, the 51-year-old made a hilarious guest appearance, walking past Collins as the actor mimed the words to “Wannabe” for a TikTok skit.

“How could you not tell me she was behind me?” she joked, before adding, “Oh my god, that’s so embarrassing.”