Naomi Ackie and Daniel Mays sit down with us to talk all things The Thursday Murder Club – from what it was like stepping onto set with legendary acting icons like Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Pierce Brosnan, to who in the cast would survive (and who wouldn’t) in a real-life murder mystery.

They also share a few behind-the-scenes antics, the roles from their back catalogue they’d love to revisit, and a few pieces of advice that have shaped their careers.