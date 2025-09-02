The Rock shows off dramatic new look for The Smashing Machine at Venice Film Festival

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed off a dramatic new look at the premiere of his new movie The Smashing Machine at Venice Film Festival on Monday (1 September).

Walking down the red carpet with co-star Emily Blunt, the actor sported a much leaner and noticeably slimmed-down physique.

The 53-year-old, who is known for his muscular frame, is playing UFC legend Mark Kerr in the upcoming A24 sports drama directed by Benny Safdie.

According to reports, he has lost around 60lbs to bring his weight closer to 240 lbs than his usual 300 lbs.