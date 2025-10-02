Inside the most extensive Lee Miller retrospective yet

The most extensive retrospective of the trailblazing photographer Lee Miller has just opened at one of London’s most iconic galleries.

The Independent is pleased to announce that it is the exclusive media partner for Tate Britain’s exhibition, celebrating the career of the influential American photographer.

The retrospective follows Miller from her days as a model in the 1920s before she stepped behind the lens and forged an extraordinary career.

One of the most talked‑about works here is perhaps her most famous work — the portrait of her in Hitler’s bathtub.

Every room reveals a new chapter — from fashion to surrealism to conflict. Lee Miller at Tate Britain runs from the 2nd of October to the 15th of February 2026.