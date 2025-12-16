Sydney Sweeney channels Marilyn Monroe at premiere of The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney channels her inner Marilyn Monroe at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Housemaid.

Stepping out on the red carpet on Monday (15 December) with co-star Amanda Seyfried, the 28-year-old wore a white dress with a feathery hemline, reminiscent of Monroe’s iconic billowing ensemble from The Seven Year Itch.

The pair, who play the female protagonists in the adaptation of author Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel - were later joined by co-star Brandon Sklenar and movie director Paul Feig at the TCL Chinese Theater.

The Housemaid opens in theatres on 19 December.