Shirley Ballas teases Strictly ‘changes’ after Thomas Skinner walks out of event

Shirley Ballas teased "minute changes" to come on Strictly Come Dancing after Thomas Skinner walked out of the BBC dance competition’s first press event ahead of the show’s launch.

Speaking to The One Show on Tuesday (9 September), the head judge said: "There are some minute changes, so I'll be interested to see if the audience can spot those. Things that you will expect to be maybe there and there, are not suddenly there and there."

The former Apprentice contestant left the Elstree Studios event after speaking to journalists who were interviewing him alongside former Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Independent has contacted Skinner and Strictly Come Dancing’s representatives for comment.