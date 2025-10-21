Strictly stars reveal surprise backstage show secret to The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing stars have revealed a surprise backstage secret from the show.

Speaking to The Independent on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards, celebrities Lewis Cope and Balvinder Sopal, as well as their professional partners Katya Jones and Julian Caillon, revealed the cast and crew are all treated to Domino's pizza after every live show.

Caillon said: “I never knew that that many pizzas could be ordered. There must not be any Dominos pizzas left in Borehamwood - They’re all here!”

Cope estimated around 100 pizzas get delivered every night, saying that “if you want it, it’s there”. He revealed his favourite is the Texas BBQ, whilst Jones said she prefers thin and crispy pepperoni.