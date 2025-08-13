Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones joins Instagram with nod to Nessa

Ruth Jones has made her Instagram debut, welcoming fans to her official page with a reference to Gavin and Stacey.

In a video posted on Tuesday (12 August), the 58-year actor channeled her iconic character Nessa Jenkins as she pulled a straight face and said in a Welsh accent: “Oh, what’s occurring.”

“I’ll tell you what’s occurring", she continued, before shaking off the persona and explaining that she has decided to join the social networking app after “many years” due to a number of fake accounts posing as her.

“So, I’m starting my Instagram journey much later than everybody else”, she announced, saying that followers can expect some work posts, some personal posts and “sometimes nothing at all”.