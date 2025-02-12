Pete Davidson debuts tattoo-free look as he explains reason behind drastic change

Pete Davidson debuted his new tattoo-free look as he explained the reason behind his drastic change.

The comedian, who stars in a new clothing ad campaign for Reformation, has had hundreds of tattoos removed from his body.

The 31-year-old, who flaunts his bare skin in photos for the brand, discussed his personal reason for having the tattoos removed when he appeared on the Today show recently.

“I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Nah.’ I was like, ‘I need to change it up a little bit,” he said.