Perrie Edwards left shocked as son swears along to her song

Perrie Edwards was left shocked after her son swore along to one of her songs.

The Little Mix star, 32, posted a question-and-answer video on her Instagram stories on Monday (22 September) in which she revealed what four-year-old Axel's favourite track on her debut album is.

As she explained to her followers that it was "Absof***inglutely," Edwards sang the song but replaced the swear word with "fricking."

Axel then corrected her, reciting the explicit title of the track.

"Bubba, you can’t say that word, it’s naughty," Edwards told Axel.