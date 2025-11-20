Myleene Klass reveals daughter victim of 'terrifying' dog attack

Myleene Klass has revealed her daughter was the victim of a “terrifying” dog attack in a park.

The singer explained how she tried to shield her daughter from the dog after it jumped on her when she was getting into the car.

Discussing dog attacks on Thursday’s (20 November) episode of Loose Women, the 47-year-old revealed her daughter Ava was just four months old when the attack took place.

She said: “I was just putting her into the car in her car seat and a dog ran and ran for her, I got on top of the car seat and the dog was on top of me and mauling at me.

“It was utterly terrifying.”