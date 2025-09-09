Miriam Margolyes says she has never forgiven "bitter old man" John Cleese for the "pain" she experienced while at university.

Speaking on The Life of Bryony podcast, released on Monday, 8 September, the actor, 84, described her time in the Cambridge Footlights student sketch comedy troupe alongside Cleese and Graham Chapman.

Margolyes recalled how her mother rang a newspaper to say how proud she was of her daughter's admission in an interview that "got up the nose" of the Monty Python creators.

“They didn’t like me, and they showed that by refusing to talk to me or look at me off stage," Margolyes said.

“I have never forgotten it… I mean, it makes no difference now. Graham’s dead, and John is, unfortunately, a bitter old man.

"I should let it go, but I remember the pain."

The Independent has approached Mr Cleese's representative for comment.