Little Simz reflects on her experience both in front of the camera and behind it for Steve, a new film starring Cillian Murphy as a headteacher at a troubled boys’ college.

Speaking to The Independent at the London premiere on Tuesday (16 September), the 31-year-old, who plays Shola, discussed her work contributing to the film’s soundtrack with “Don’t Leave Too Soon”.

She said the song, which features frequently throughout, not only “helps tell the story”, but is also a “love letter” to the various characters in the film, including Murphy’s Steve and Jay Lycurgo’s Shy, a troubled student at the college.

“It’s making them know that you're not alone in what you're going through.”

Asked if there are any similarities between acting and rapping, Little Simz said it all boils down to storytelling whilst being “authentic”.