Celebrity Traitors star Kate Garraway has broken her silence on what she has described as “gripping” scenes in the reality series.

The Good Morning Britain presenter kept her cards close to her chest when The Independent asked how she felt about fellow contestant Tom Daley’s reaction to her.

Speaking at the Women of the Year Awards, held in London this week, Garraway described the show as “gripping” and revealed she and her co-stars have a group chat to discuss the episodes while they air.

Wednesday’s episode (October 15) will reveal if Garraway has been sent home by her fellow faithfuls.