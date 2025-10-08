Justin Bieber spotted at Scottish fast food joint during golfing trip

Justin Bieber paid a visit to a fast food restaurant following a night out in Scotland.

Posting on Instagram on Monday (6 October), the singer can be seen chuckling with his friends as he tries to order a burrito from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dundee.

A staff member told the group through the speakers, “Okay, we don’t do burritos unfortunately,” to which Bieber and friends burst out laughing.

The Canadian star has been enjoying a golfing trip along Scotland’s east coast, where he has been spotted on a night out in Dundee, playing the piano in a hotel in Gleneagles and enjoying fish and chips in St Andrews.