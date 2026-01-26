How John Bishop inspired Bradley Cooper’s new film Is This Thing On?

British comedian John Bishop became the inspiration for the new film Is This Thing On, directed by Bradley Cooper, after sharing his life story with a film producer at a nightclub in London.

Film producer Kris Thykier, who worked on 2021 war drama Operation Mincemeat, told The Independent he struck up a conversation with Bishop at a film premiere after-party in 2016.

“I asked him about how he got into comedy because I hadn't really heard the story. And he told it to me and I said, ‘Okay, well that's a movie,’” said Thykier.

“It didn't become a very small British story, but something that was more universal,” he added.