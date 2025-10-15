Hamnet’s Jacobi Jupe was left ‘bawling’ by brother Noah’s performance

Jacobi Jupe has revealed he found it “utterly astonishing” that his brother, Noah Jupe, was also cast in Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel Hamnet.

Speaking at the London Film Festival premiere on Saturday, 11 October, the young actor explained that although the brothers did not perform together, he was able to watch Noah on set.

“I wasn’t in very many scenes with him, but in a couple of his speeches I was actually behind the curtain, watching,” Jacobi recalled. “I was bawling.”

In the film, Jacobi portrays Hamnet, William Shakespeare’s son, while Paul Mescal takes on the role of the legendary playwright. Noah, meanwhile, plays an actor cast as Hamlet in a play within the film.

Hamnet will open in US theaters this November, followed by its UK release on 9 January 2026.