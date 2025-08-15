A routine from Israel’s Dancing with the Stars mimicking Donald Trump and his wife Melania’s rally moves has gone viral.

Rokdim Im Kokhavim, the Israeli version of the popular show, recently aired an episode of two of its professional dancers dressed as the US president and First Lady.

The male dancer can be seen in Trump’s notorious blue suit and classic red tie.

The high-energy routine, set to a mix of upbeat tracks including the Village People’s “YMCA,” echoes Trump’s well-known rally dance and has attracted interest around the world.