I'm A Celebrity's Vogue Williams confronts Kelly Brook during reunion

Vogue Williams playfully confronts Kelly Brook over a “really bad” I’m A Celebrity rumour.

In Williams’ post-exit interview, she branded Brook as “desperate” when she discovered that the 46-year-old, along with Aitch and Angry Ginge, decided to lie about how many milk bottles they received in a challenge.

The pair caught up over cocktails for the reunion episode of the ITV show, where Williams told Brook that she had heard a rumour about her.

“'I heard that you ate three milk bottles before we got them. And I just, I said, ‘Not my Kelly. She wouldn't do that with milk bottles, 'cause she's not a greedy b****’”

Brook burst out laughing as she replied: “Little did you know…”