Helen Mirren and Ian Mckellen celebrate launch of RSC Shakespeare curriculum app

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) unveiled its new digital learning app on Wednesday, 12 November, at Middle Temple, the historic site of the first Twelfth Night performance in 1604.

Esteemed actors Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ian McKellen, Adjoa Andoh, and Alfred Enoch attended the launch, alongside students who helped trial the app.

Fifteen-year-old Jiya Desai described the experience as “absolutely incredible to experience doing, instead of sitting at a desk.”

The RSC’s groundbreaking platform seeks to transform how Shakespeare is taught in UK secondary schools, combining interactive tools with expert insights to make the Bard’s works more engaging for today’s learners.