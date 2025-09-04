Watch: Six iconic looks which helped build Giorgio Armani’s fashion empire

From Richard Gere’s sleek tailoring in American Gigolo (1980) to Grace Jones’ androgynous edge in 1981, Giorgio Armani’s designs reshaped how the world dressed.

Katie Holmes wore Armani for her 2006 wedding, and two years later he stood at the Met Gala alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

His sketches brought power dressing to The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), while Zendaya dazzled in Armani at the 2024 Oscars.

Armani, who has died in Milan aged 91, leaves a $12.1bn (£9bn) empire.