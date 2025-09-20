RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars flocked to wish their season 6 sister La Voix good luck as she takes on the Strictly Come Dancing Ballroom.

Actavia, Chanel O'Conor, Charra Tea, Dita Garbo, Kiki Snatch, Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Lill, Marmalade, Rileasa Slaves, Saki Yew, and Zahirah Zapanta appeared on the show alongside La Voix who will now be donning her dance shoes on the 23rd season of the dance competition.

Strictly returns at 6.40pm tonight (20 September) for the pre-recorded launch show before live shows start next week.