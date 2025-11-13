First look at The Devil Wears Prada 2 as Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunited

A new trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite almost exactly 20 years after the original film’s release.

Strutting across the fictional Runway magazine office floor to Madonna's “Vogue” in her iconic red heels, Miranda Priestly (Streep) is seen catching a lift, before Andy Sachs (Hathaway) stops the closing doors and joins her.

In a post on Instagram, Streep said, “It’s been long enough.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for release in UK and US cinemas on 1 May, 2026.