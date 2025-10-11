Lady Gaga appears in Milan to film mystery Devil Wears Prada 2 role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lady Gaga has been spotted on set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, confirming reports that she will appear in the highly anticipated sequel.

The musician is certainly not taking things easy, hopping over to Milan for a filming pit stop this week after playing four sold-out nights at London’s O2 arena.

She joined Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in the Italian capital, where they are shooting the follow-up to the much-loved 2006 comedy.

The 39-year-old is due to resume her Mayhem Ball Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday night (12 October).

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be Lady Gaga’s first film appearance since starring in 2024’s Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix. Despite the buzz surrounding the film’s release, the sequel did not fare well with critics and fans.

Lady Gaga recently appeared in a cameo on Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, for which she also released an original song titled “The Dead Dance”.

Other new actors confirmed for the fashion movie sequel include Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, comedian Caleb Hearon, and Broadway stars Helen J Shen and Conrad Ricamora

It is not known what role Lady Gaga will be playing in the forthcoming film, with some fans speculating she could be portraying herself.

open image in gallery ( Getty/Live Nation )

The original comedy-drama followed Hathaway’s Andy Sachs as an aspiring journalist hired as co-assistant at a major New York fashion magazine, only to be mistreated by her demanding editor (Streep). The movie made over $326m at the international box office and Streep was nominated for Best Actress by the Screen Actors Guild.

Plot details surrounding The Devil Wears Prada 2 are under wraps, but the film will reportedly follow Streep’s magazine editor Miranda as she navigates her career amid the decline of print magazines, coming up against her one-time assistant (played by Blunt) who is now working as an executive for a luxury group with crucial advertising money.

It remains unclear how Hathaway’s Andy will be involved in the storyline after the character quit the fashion industry at the end of the first film.

open image in gallery ( 20th Century Fox )

Excitement for the sequel’s release continues to build as Streep and Tucci were recently spotted sitting front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. The event was also attended by former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, creating a viral moment in which the fictional magazine editor came up against the role’s real-life inspiration.

Speaking about shooting the film, Blunt said she found stepping back into the world of high fashion to be a “rude awakening”.

The 42-year-old, who prefers to wear casual, baggy clothing in her day-to-day life, said swapping trainers for high heels felt “wild”.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is to be released in summer 2026.