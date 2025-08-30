Lady Gaga announces new song featured on season 2 of Wednesday

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Guastavino’s in New York City for a Graveyard Gala hosted by Netflix for Wednesday season 2.

The pop star announced her new song ‘Dead Dance” will be featured in the second half of Wednesday Season 2.

300 fans, influencers, and press, including top Gaga and Wednesday listeners on Spotify were invited to the fittingly spooky celebration.

Wednesday Addams herself, Jenna Ortega, was in attendance, alongside fellow cast members Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay).